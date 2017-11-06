Debby “Deb” Floyd

Deb was born in Kingsport to the late Sturm and Dorothy Turnmire Morgan on March 31, 1957. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, “Nana”, sister and friend. Deb retired from Reinhart Food Service after 25 years of service. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, flower gardening, playing “words with friends”, spending time at the lake house and the many adventures traveling with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Deb is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Morgan.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 44 years, Rick Floyd; sons, David Floyd (Carrie) and Brad Floyd (Mandy); grandchildren, Wesley, Hunter and Haley; sisters, Joyce DeBord (Otis), Pat Phillips, and Karen Brown; brother, Ed Morgan (Dianne); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 8:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Randy Powers officiating.

The care of Deb Floyd and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.