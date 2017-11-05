A native of Erwin, she is a daughter of the late Winkler and Agnes (McKinney) Peterson. Lois was a member of Calvary Baptist church, where she headed up the kitchen committee and, formerly, was the nursery director. She was a Purchasing Agent and, after retirement, an Administrative Assistant. She loved volunteering at Clinchfield Senior Adult Center and was an avid UT Lady Vols fan and sports fan. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by: her son: James Michael Harris; husband: Joseph Lilley; brothers: Earl Peterson, Ernest “Red” Peterson and James Peterson; and sister: Edna Bailey

Lois P. Lilley has left behind to cherish her memory: Daughter: Patricia Looney; Son: Edward Harris and wife Cristine; Daughter-in-law: Denise Harris Nelson; Grandchildren: Steven Harris and fiancé Jess McAmis; Erica Harris Clifton and husband Justin; Ethan Harris and wife Brooklyn; Isaiah Tipton; Payton Harris; Olivia Looney; Great-grandchildren: Raylan Clifton; Mollie Harris; Malakia Harris; Damien Clifton Niece: Pam Peterson Mobley and husband Ed; Nephews: Ricky Bailey and wife Joanne; Larry Peterson; Alan Peterson; Great-nephew: Chris Mobley.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Laura Lipscomb and the emergency room staff at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Amy Proffitt and the ICU staff at Johnson City Medical Center, Friends Sam and Phyllis Breen and Virginia Wallace, members of Antioch Baptist Church, friends and staff at Clinchfield Senior Adult Center and friends at Calvary Baptist Church.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lois Lilley in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate and an Eulogy will be provided by Isaiah Tipton. Musical selections will be provided by Gary Amos and Larry Pate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until the hour of service at Calvary Baptist Church. A private committal service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Clinchfield Senior Adult Center, 220 Union Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.