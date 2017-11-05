Carolyn S. Hurley

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Dunn, Rev. Howard Estep and Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Weaver Cemetery in Bluff City. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 8281 Gray, TN 37615.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Hurley family.