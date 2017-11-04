Mr. David Arnold Buck

David was born February 27, 1927 and son of the late Ira and Mary Ruth Jenkins Buck. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine Buck (Broyles), three brothers, Edgar Buck, O’Dell Buck and J.D. Buck and one sister, Frances Hicks.

He was a member of The Westside Christian Church.

Mr. Buck was a United States Army Veteran having served during WWII & Korean War.

Left to cherish his memory, two sons, David Jr. and wife Yvonne, Greenlane, PA and Ricky and fiancée Sarah, Jonesborough; two daughters, Beverly White and husband Dave, Jonesborough and Sandra Schultz and Mel Yantz, Lakeland, FL; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one sister, Faye Miller, Narvon, PA; brother, Arthur and wife, Brenda, Johnson City and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, November 6, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Palma Bennett, Minister and Minister John Wade officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be William Eck, Brad Buck, Devon Buck, Jeff Buck, Jake Buck, Wyatt Stichter, Larry Tartlon and Chris Kerr.

Condolences may be sent to the Buck family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821