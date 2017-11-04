Jack “Spike” Bentley Jones passed away October 26th. Jack was a native of Washington County, Tennessee but resided for the past 28 years in Boca Raton and Lake Worth, Florida where he was self-employed. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School with the class of 1976.

Spike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Waldo & Jessie Nelson.

Spike is survived by his mother, Jerry Nelson Jones, special aunt, Susie Shuler & husband Joe of Jonesborough, and several cousins.

The family will have a private service at a later date.