7- I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

8 - Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

ELIZABETHTON - Hazel M. Johnson, 102, of Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord, on Friday, November 3, 2017, at Signature HealthCARE Wellness and Rehab Center (formerly Pine Ridge Care and Rehab Center). She was born on October 1, 1915 in Old Butler to the late Isaac Wade and Venie Stout McQueen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, , Mae McQueen, Maude McQueen Grant, Mildred Slemp, Ruby Sutphin and five brothers, Ivory S. McQueen Kyman McQueen, Paul McQueen, Bradford McQueen and James McQueen.

Mrs. Johnson was a devoted daughter to her parents and a loving mother, who never stopped telling her son how to take care of his health. She always made a way to help family members and friends in need.

Hazel was the ninth born of ten to Isaac Wade and Venie Stout McQueen. She worked hard alongside her parents and siblings on the family’s farms throughout Old Butler.

In her mid-twenties Hazel moved from the family home to Bristol, Tennessee where she met and married Master Sargent Harris Johnson in 1944. They had one son, Theron James Johnson who was born March 29, 1946. They later moved to Elizabethton, Tennessee where she was a homemaker. She loved gardening, crocheting, reading (while she was still able) and sewing. She received certification in Power Sewing Machine (Operator) from the Tennessee State Board of Vocational Education. She was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church and attended Riverview Baptist Church.

She was a simple women who put her trust in God. Throughout her life she always thought of others. In 1954 she uprooted her family to move to Maryland to stay with her niece, Yvonne, until Yvonne completed high school, after a fatal car crash took the lives of Yvonne’s parents and brother. Hazel came back to her home in Elizabethton and continued to work hard raising her son and caring for her friends and neighbors.

She became a grandmother for the first time in 1968 to a grandson, Jamie Lance Johnson and then to a second grandson in 1975, Jason Vance Johnson. In 2012 she became a great-grandmother to Elijah James Roger Johnson the son of Jason Johnson and then again in 2016 when Hannah Johnson was born.

On the occasion of her 100th birthday, in October of 2015, she was honored with birthday wishes from President and Mrs. Barrack Obama, Governor Bill Haslam of Tennessee, and Leon Humphrey and the Carter County Commission. Even at the age of 100 she never missed the opportunity to share her knowledge on how to eat well and to live a long life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Theron Johnson (Lise), of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Jamie Johnson (Kathy), of Gainesville, GA; Jason Johnson (Sarah) of Kingsport, TN; two step-grandchildren, Shawn Bright, of Jonesborough; Matthew Bright (Crystal), of Johnson City; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Johnson, Katie Bright and Hannah Johnson.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Johnson will be conducted on Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, of Elizabethton with Rev. Mark Grubb and Rev. Larry Shorter officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday prior to the service.

The committal and entombment service will be conducted following the funeral service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to either the Nursing Home Fund, or the Benevolence Fund of Riverview Baptist Church, 1419 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff of Signature HealthCARE (Pine Ridge) and Amedysis Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Johnson.

