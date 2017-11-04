Charles Dean Rainbolt, Jr.

He was born April 26, 1957 in Elizabethton. Dean was a 1975 graduate of Unaka High School. He was employed as a Dry Wall Finisher. Dean was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church but attended Little Milligan Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and building his race car. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Georgia with his buddies. Dean was preceded in death by his father: Charles Dean “Bud” Rainbolt, his Paternal Grandparents: Dave & Ethel Rainbolt, his Maternal Grandparents: Henry & Juanita Howell.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years: Dawana Lyons Rainbolt. A Daughter: Skylar Butler, A son: Elijah Rainbolt. A Grandson: Asher Oliver. His Mother: Donna Howell Lowry. A Sister: Kimberly Taylor (Tony), A Brother: Joshua Burrow. Step-brothers: Robert Lowry (Debra), Tampa, Florida, Jerry Borkhuis (Peggy), Honey Falls, New York and Jimmy Borkhuis, Jonesborough. Several nieces & nephews including a special nephew: Adreyan Burrow. His fur buddies, Sweetie, Gadget and Buddy.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dennis Wilson and Rev. Sam Isenhour officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the John Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton. Music will be provided by Larry Adams, Soloist and Cathy Wilson, Pianist. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Monday will be: Joshua Burrow, John David Rainbolt, Gerald Fred Jenkins, Tony Lee Taylor, Eugene Moore, David Nave, Nicholas Lyons and Randy Lyons. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Chuck Hyder, Buddy Collins, Dean Letterman, Fred Jenkins, Bart Smith, Robert Bowers, Roger Childers, Sam Miller, Danny Oliver, Matt Elliott, Steve Pearson, Ryan Bowers, JR Campbell, Jann Ward, Steve Pearson, Rick Shaw, Sr. and Rick Shaw, Jr. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9: 15 a.m. Monday to go to the cemetery. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence or the residence of his mother Donna Lowry.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

