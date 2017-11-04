Carolyn S. Hurley

She was retiree of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, with 35+ years of service. She was a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Johnson City where she served as a Sunday School teacher and church secretary for many years. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, but most of all, she was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior and will be greatly missed by her family and her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Sarah Stitt; and brother, Larry Stitt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Douglas Hurley; 2 sons, Anthony Hurley and wife, Ronette, of Johnson City, and Rodney Hurley and wife, Linda, of Sanford, FL; 2 grandchildren, Dakota Hurley and Kelsey Hurley both of Sanford, FL; sister, Denise Lady and husband, Steve of Bluff City; nieces, MaKenzee and MaKayla Lady, and Sara East and husband, Dewey of Roanoke, VA, and Tracie Huffman and husband, Eddie of Bluff City; great-niece, Emma Fitzgerald; great-nephew, Mason East; aunt, Janie Anderson and husband, Gene of Bristol; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Dunn, Rev. Howard Estep and Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Weaver Cemetery in Bluff City. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 8281 Gray, TN 37615.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Hurley family.