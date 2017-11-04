She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Hazel Walker, Sisters; Georgia and Norma Walker, Sister Dorothy Pealer; Brother Jim Walker, Granddaughter Regina Bishop, Great-Great Granddaughters Ella and Layla Bishop, Special Niece and Nephew Joy Fox and Mickey Walker II, Daughter-in-Law Judy L. Carr.

Left to cherish her memories are children Richard Carr, Diane Bishop and husband Harold, Shannon Jackson and wife Misty, Eight Grandchildren, Eleven Great-Grandchildren and One Great-Great Grandchild, Several nieces and nephews. Sisters Peggy Rusk and husband Dave, Sonja McKamey and husband John, Brothers Beryl Walker and wife Janice, Mickey Walker and wife Becky, Special Friend Elmer “Bud” Jackson.

Betty was witty and fun loving, she was voted prettiest girl in her class at Mary Hughes High School. She had a contagious smile and love to dance. She retired from the VA and later did real estate investing. She attended Watauga Flats Church of God where she played piano for many years.

She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Her greatest desire was to see her family in church and saved. One of her greatest quotes were “We are God’s people”.

The family of Betty Walker will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday, November 6, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Estel Williams and Rev. Lester Guinn officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Tuesday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Walker family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Walker family. (423) 282-1521