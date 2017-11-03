Mr. Ronnie Lee Malone

Mr. Malone was born in Washington County and son of the late Bill & Mary McKee Malone.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lauren & Daniel Moore, Minot, North Dakota; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Beaver and Pastor Perry Cleek officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home P.O. Box 98 Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Malone family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821