Kathy Dayton Rucker

Kathy was born in Johnson City, but was raised in Erwin by the late Marshall Eddie and Leonna Copus Dayton. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Kathy enjoyed attending car shows, but her main priority in life was her family. Her love for her family was poured out in the kitchen with all the home cooked meals she made for them. Her delicious meals, desserts and laughter will be missed by her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddie Kenneth Dayton and Ronnie Dayton; and half-sisters, Hassie, Jean and Julie.

Kathy leaves behind her husband, Larry Rucker; her only son, P.J. Grooms and his wife, Jami; granddaughter, Makenzie Grooms; her fur baby, Zoey; step-daughter, Ragan Knuckles and her husband, John, and their children, Alex, Logan and Landon; mother-in-law, Jean Rucker; brothers, Lee Howard Dayton and Sam Paul Dayton; sister, Carolyn Honeycutt; her special friend, Barry Hall; half-brothers, Bill Deyton and H.P. “Budge” Deyton and his wife, Ida; half-sister, Dot; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 4:00 PM till a celebration of Kathy’s life at 6:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Denver Davidson officiating. A committal and graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the cemetery on Sunday at 2:50 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .