John Walter Brown

Our sweet J. Walter went to rest with our Heavenly Father early Thursday morning. While there is nothing easy about letting him go before us, our faith gives us peace in knowing that our Lord and Savior will hold him in their arms til we arrive. We are sure his PawPaw B will have him spoiled completely without limit, as well as other family members and friends we’ve said good bye to. We pray his life will leave a lasting impression of what a special gift God’s love can be. We are grateful he allowed us such precious joy that J. Walter brought to so many. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Walter “Buster” Copas.

Survivors in addition to his parents include a brother, Bleu Harper Brown of the home; paternal grandparents, John A. and Mary Brown of Johnson City; maternal grandmother, Linda Church Copas of Johnson City; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Wesley D. Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 6, 2017 in the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. For those attending you are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:40 AM to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made in J. Walter Brown’s name to The River’s Diaper Ministry, 125 West Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37604

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245