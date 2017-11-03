Mr. Hashe was born July 27, 1933 in Greene County, TN to the late Paul and Kate Downey Hashe. He was a graduate of Jonesborough High School class of 1952 and a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Sperry/Unisys and opened the Main Street Mall Antique Store in downtown Erwin.

Mr. Hashe was a former Unicoi County Commissioner, Vice Chairman of the Unicoi County Election Commission and charter member of the Southside Volunteer Fire Department. He participated in the TN Senior Games on the state and national levels, winning over 40 medals. He was Vice Chairman of the Unicoi County Gas Commission, member of the Blue Ridge Pottery Club, avid volunteer and board member of the Clinchfield Senior Adult Center. He was a devoted Baptist and served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Sunday School Director and member of the choir. He loved buying and selling antiques, auctions, fishing, traveling and his family.

Mr. Hashe is preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Hopson Hashe, in 1989; one sister, Barbara Joann Hashe Beckett; brother-in-law, John W. Beckett; and brother-in-law, Darrell Hopson.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Nathan Hashe; daughter, Rene Hashe Keplinger; grandson, William Correll, of Qatar; grandson, Jake Keplinger and wife Hannah; granddaughter, Chelsey Howard; great-grandson, Wyatt Keplinger; and special friend, Patsy Hughes.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Caris Hospice and the staff at James H. Quillen V. A. Medical Center for your support during this time.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of John D. Hashe in a committal service to be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 6 2017 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. It has been requested that everyone attending please wear a plaid shirt and jeans to honor John Hashe as he was known to wear them every day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Unicoi County, 203 N Elm Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or to Clinchfield Senior Center, 220 Union Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or to the charity of your choice.

