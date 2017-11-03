JoAnn is a native of Erwin and a daughter of the late David Reid Toney and the late Avone (McIntosh) Jones. She was a quilt maker who enjoyed sewing and made approximately 330 quilts for hospice and also made dresses and other items for Sewing 4 Souls. She loved flowers, gardening and her yard. JoAnn made sure her family was taken care of and she never met a stranger. She loved her dogs and donated a lot to the Unicoi County Animal shelter. In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her son, Terry Lee Edwards and her brothers, Ray Toney, Bill Toney and John Toney.

JoAnn (Toney) Edwards has left behind to cherish her memories: Loving husband of 47 years: Terry Leon Edwards; Daughter: Krishna Ann Ollis and Steve Foster; Sisters: Paulette Kyker and husband Danny;

Joyce Brandon and husband David; Brothers: Lowell Toney; Hank Jones and wife Lorraine;

Sisters-in-law: Suzy Higgins and husband Roger; Sandra Peters and husband Dennis; Lisa Slemmons and husband Tony; Brothers-in-law: Kenneth Edwards; Gene Edwards and wife Florence; Gary Edwards and wife Dedra; Charlie Edwards and wife Sherry;

Several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses in the Oncology wing at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of JoAnn (Toney) Edwards in a graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, 2017 Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Jerry Keasling will officiate. Those attending the committal service will meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 12:50 PM on Saturday for the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin .