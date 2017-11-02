A native of Bland, VA, John was the son of the late John and Virginia Stafford. He is survived by his wife Shirley Lawhorn Stafford, sons John R. Stafford III (Jay) and wife Nancy, Scott Allen Stafford, and daughter, Jennifer Karen Stafford. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, John IV, Anne, Sean, Neil and Julia, his brothers Bill Stafford and wife Mary Kay, and Stewart Stafford, sister-in-law Karen Obenchain, brothers-in-law Marvin and Tim Lawhorn, along with a number of nieces and nephews.

John was blessed with the ability to talk with anyone and often did. His friendly and personable nature was a natural fit in sales and made him countless lifelong friends. He eventually founded Stafford Communications, Inc. which operated in the Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia markets for many years. John was an active member at Our Saviour Lutheran Church and served on the Board of the National Brain Injury Association as well as the Crumley House, which was very dear to his heart. In addition as a proud graduate of Roanoke College, he also served as past President of Phi Kappa Phi and was Co-Chair of the Roanoke College SW VA Alumni Association.

John loved his family and never forgot his roots. His favorite pastime was visiting in person or by phone with family and friends, former coworkers and college buddies. He was a kind and generous man who will be truly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Roanoke College, 221 College Lane, Salem, VA 24153-3794; The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 376881; and Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

John’s family will receive friends on Friday, November 3rd, from 5 to 7 pm, at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN. A Celebration of John’s Life will be on Saturday, November 4th, at 1:00 pm, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Johnson City with Pastor Jim Nipper and Pastor Ed Myers officiating. A family committal service will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Stafford family.