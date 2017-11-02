Harold Joe Wells

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Rd, Gray, TN 37615. A funeral service will follow in the church with Pastor Sherrel Nave and Rev. Dusty Laney officiating. Music will be provided by Bart Richardson and Billy Woody

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be special family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers you may make memorial contributions to the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Rd, Gray, TN 37615

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Wells Family.