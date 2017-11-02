Elizabeth Cleo Gibson

Elizabeth was a 1950 graduate of Fall Branch High School. She worked for Green Valley Rehabilitation Center for 27 years. Elizabeth loved to sing gospel hymns and was a member of Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her flowers but most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Dickerson and Frank Martin, and sister, Ola Willadean Brown.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert E. Gibson; daughter, Doris Gibson Johnson and husband, Earl L.; son, Robert Allen Gibson and wife, Teresa Dawn; granddaughters, Jessica Gouge and husband, Joshua, and Jennifer Tate and husband, Wes; grandson, Joshua Gibson and wife, Rosanna; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Faith, Adeline, Katherine, Cilas, Chloe and Sadie; half-brother, Ralph Martin; niece, Tammy Taylor of Atlanta, GA; and nephew, David Brown of Fall Branch.

A special thanks to Caris Healthcare and Johnson City Internal Medicine.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Cherry Hill Cemetery with Rev. Richard Tittle officiating.

Pallbearers will be Donald Crawford, Stanley Crawford, Wes Tate, Joshua Gouge, Joshua Gibson, Earl Johnson and David Brown. Ray Keys will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cherry Hill Cemetery, 678 Providence Rd., Limestone, TN 37681.