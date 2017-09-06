Thomas E. Kleffman

A native of West Mansfield, OH, he was a son of the late Paul and Elsie Plummer Kleffman. Mr. Kleffman attended Boones Creek United Methodist Church and more recently he attended Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Masonic Lodge #575 in Gray. He also coached Little League Baseball and Girls Softball.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by an infant brother, Phillip Kleffman and his loving wife, Margaret Kleffman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Pamela Ashby and her husband Ronald of Jonesborough and Deborah Smith and her husband Donovan of Fuquay Varina, NC; his son, Michael Kleffman and his wife Suzie of Grant, AL; grandchildren, Jason Ashby, Jerry Ashby, Dawn Ledford, Ricky Ledford, Shalay Hardy and her husband Kody, Chloe Kleffman, Britani Smith and Hailey Smith; many great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Harsh, Frankie Wolf, Pauline Williams and Mary Little; one brother, Howard Kleffman; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 11:00AM until a Celebration of Thomas’ Life at 1:00PM on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor John Hitechew officiating. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in honor of Thomas to Boys and Girls Club of America, 1275 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-35056.

