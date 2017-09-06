Mrs. Cloe Grace Thompson

Mrs. Thompson was born in Butler, TN and daughter of the late Andrew & Myrtle Reece Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John C. Thompson. Survivors include son, Clyde Cox, Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Diane Hicks, Fairbanks, Alaska; three sisters, Bonnie Dunbar, Nellie Foster and Faye Laws.

Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Friday, September 8, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. David Reece officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the Thompson family online at www.dilllow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821