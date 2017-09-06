Mr. Shell Casey

Mr. Casey was born in South Carolina and was the son of the late Shell Casey, Sr. and Pauline Casey.

In addition to his parents Mr. Casey was also preceded in death by a son Terry McInturff and one brother. Mr. was a member of Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons, and daughters; Jamie Casey, Michael Casey (Nikeshia), Kenny McInturff, Christopher McInturff, Connie Whaley (Ricky), Sandy Lenoir (Mickey), Christy McInturff, and Lauren France; thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Tony Casey(Shirley), Arthur Casey (Kathy), Teddy Casey (Lori), Scotty Casey, Flo Willis, Evelyn Hatfield (Ed), and Sandra Casey (Bobby).

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church with Brother Kenneth Whaley officiating. Interment services will follow at Cherokee Mountain Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family & friends.

