Margaret Christine Jones Chambers

Christine graduated from Unicoi High School and Steed Business College. She retired from the tax department of Johnson City, TN. She was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church; she enjoyed working with the children’s group and served many years as a treasurer for Maggie Kyte Circle. Christine loved spending time with her family, church friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed needlepointing, canning, gardening, and cooking a Sunday dinner for all that showed up. She was a daughter of Sam Henry Sr. and Nola Banks Jones.

She was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters. The 23rd of September she would have been married to Jack Anderson Chambers from Tiger Creek for 61 years. Also left to cherish her memories are Ken and Brenda Ford of Unicoi. Sam and Carrie Ford and Anderson of Telford. Jacob Ford and fiancé, Brandey Buttke of Unicoi. Jeff and Susan Chambers of Elizabethton. Daniel and Vikki Chambers and Ayden and Cooper of Johnson City. Jason and Elizabeth Chambers, Nolan, Weston and Adelynn of Elizabethton. Nicole Wilson, Ryan, Chris and Keaton of Elizabethton.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on September 7, 2017 and all other times at the home of Jeff Chambers, 328 Jim Elliott Rd. Funeral services will begin at 7pm at Oak Grove Christian Church. Graveside services will be Friday the 8th at 10:45 at the VA cemetery in JC. Those wishing to follow in procession to the graveside may meet at 10:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home in Elizabethton, TN. Services will be held by Dr. Ted Thomas and Pastor Estel Williams. Music will be under direction of Hunter and Sally Berry.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Oak Grove Christian Church 436 Jim Elliott Road Elizabethton, TN 37643 or National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, New York 10016. Pall bearers are grandchildren and spouses of the late Sam and Nola Jones, Tony Jones, Terry Jones, Donald Simerly, David Simerly, Dewitt Simerly, Don Plemmons, and Larry Parkey. Honorary pall bearers are Mike Jones, Jamie Clark, Phil Coleman, Mark Edens, Kirk Hayes, Joe Gouge, neighbors and members of Oak Grove Christian Church.

A special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Center of Elizabethton and to Hermitage Nursing Home, Elizabethton, for their compassionate and loving care given to Christine and her extended family.

