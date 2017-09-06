George E. Howard

Mr. Howard was a U.S. Army/Air Force veteran of WWII where he was stationed in England. He was a manufacturing engineer at Sperry-Univac in Bristol. He was a former president of Metropolitan Lions Club and belonged to Toastmasters. George was a devoted husband and father who loved to travel and read.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Howard; daughter, Kathy Malmstrom; sister, Anita Maydwell; grandson, Benjamin Howard and son-in-law, Tommy Barrett. Survivors include his wife, Jeri Howard, of the home; four daughters, Linda Smith and Susan Howard, both of Johnson City, Christine Barrett M.D., of VA and Karen Howard of SC; four sons, Mike Howard, Johnson City, Kevin Howard and wife Marie and Keith Howard and wife Ruth, both of SC, and Bryan Horton and wife Joy, Jonesborough; son-in-law, Dr. Hans Malmstrom; sister, Lillian Fishpaugh and husband Walt of MD; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be conducted Sunday, September, 10, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Miller officiating. The committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. There is no formal visitation.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the USO. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Howard family.(423)928-6111