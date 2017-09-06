He was a native of Unicoi County who resided in California until he was 19, when he moved back to Erwin and met the love of his life, Norma Faye Lyons. Eddie is a son of the late Fess and June Whitson Radford. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Erwin and retired from the City of Johnson City, Water and Sewer Department. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and he loved bass fishing, hot rods and Harley’s.

In addition to his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Faye Lyons Radford; his brother, Dillard “Dean” Radford; and numerous extended in-laws.

Eddie L. Radford has left behind to cherish his memories: Daughter: Cynthia Radford, of Erwin; Granddaughter: Hillary Howell and husband Tristan White, of Erwin; Great-Grandson and pride and joy: Alek Howell, of Erwin; Brother Steve Radford and wife Faith, of Washington state; His faithful dog: Peanut; Dang cat: Kitty Paw Paw; Special friends and family: James Howell, Darlene Howell Evans; Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Eddie L. Radford in a committal service to be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 9, 2017 in the mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Ralph Crass will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Valley Funeral Home and will continue until 12:30 PM. Those who wish to attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 PM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be notified.

