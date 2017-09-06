Carl was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Alf and Susie Bowers Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Grindstaff and a brother, Dallas Anderson.

Carl had worked as a cook at Dino’s Restaurant in Elizabethton for over 50 years. He was of the Free Will Baptist faith and liked watching wrestling and eating out with his sister.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Mary Anderson, of the home; and two nephews, Larry Grindstaff, of Elizabethton and Albert Grindstaff and wife Bizzie, of Missouri.

A service to celebrate the life of Carl J. Anderson will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Richard Thomason, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday; or at the residence of his sister at other times.

The graveside service will follow in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from friends.

