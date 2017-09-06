Benjamin Brian Britt

He is survived by his wife, Danielle Britt and his beloved children; Josephine, age 4 and Henry age 3. He is also survived by his parents; Brian and Amy Britt of Greeneville, Diana Britt of Johnson City, and a very special friend Lindsey Edwards of North Carolina.

Ben was a kind and gentle soul. As a friend said “He was the biggest of men with the biggest of hearts”. His children were his life. Ben proudly talked about Josephine and Henry to everyone. He loved doing things with them and took much pride in their accomplishments. He loved nature and being outside hiking. Ben was an enthusiastic football fan always cheering on his favorite football team, the UT Vols. Ben was also an avid reader and those who knew him well seldom saw him without his backpack, which was always full of books.

Per his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Friday evening, September 8th at 6:00 PM, at the Cedar Creek Church of God Christian Education Center, in Greeneville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ben to the Johnson City Public Library, at 100 W. Millard Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.