Anthony “Tony” Tipton

Tony loved to fish, watch football, play games, and hang out with family and friends. He was Mr. Fix It! He had a gift for taking things apart, fixing them, and putting them back together again. He devoted his life to helping his family and friends, and his heart overflowed with love for others. We could always count on Tony for anything.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Roger Reed, Sr. and his grandmothers, Helen Wylie Carver and Bessie Reed Bacon.

Survivors include: his mother, Sandra Reed; older brother, Danny Tipton; brother and best friend, Roger Reed, Jr.; younger brother, Scott Reed; sister, Samantha Reed; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Chris Boyer; and his loving friend Rose. Tony loved all of his nieces and nephews: Dillion, Patrick, Kelly Ann, Cody, Chase, and Colin.

Walk with us as we come together to celebrate the life of Anthony “Tony” Dewayne Tipton, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.

This hole in my heart is in the shape of you and no one else can fit it. Why would I want them to!

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Reed family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Reed family. (423) 282-1521