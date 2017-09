A celebration of life for Sara will be held on Saturday 09 September 2017 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stables. Food and music provided.

Please visit www.hawleystables.com for information and directions.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com.

Arrangements especially for Sara and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.