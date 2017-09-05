Mrs. Clara M. Strickland

She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Raymond Fields and Cecelia Garland Fields. Mrs. Strickland was a homemaker and dearly loved her family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Strickland; her eldest son, Richard E. Whitehead; two brothers, Raymond and Richard Fields and her two sisters, Virginia Smith and Thelma Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Linda Woods and husband, Larry of Johnson City; her son, Rev. William E. Whitehead and wife, Theresa of McDonald, TN; her six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Strickland will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, September, 7, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Randall Smith and Rev. William E. Whitehead officiating. Special music will be provided by Chaplain Karl Gasser. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow the Celebration of Life service in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice Group, 1500 W. Elk Avenue, Ste.202, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, NE TN Office, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Our family would like to thank a very special and dear friend, Nivia Arnett for her compassion, love and steadfast Christian friendship throughout the years and selflessness support until the hour came that Jesus called our dear mother home. Also our sincere thanks to Dorothy Trent, caregiver and friend for the love and care she provided, and to the wonderful supportive, loving and caring staff at The Waters of Johnson City and the supportive, kind and loving staff of Amedisys Hospice Care.

