Linda Ann Vogel

Linda was born on July 31, 1956 in Belleville, IL. She was a daughter of the late Ronald Albert and Dolores (Feltrop) Hoffman. She worked at NHC for 25 years in the medical field. Above all things, Linda loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her loving husband of 39 years, Dennis D. Vogel, children: Ryan Dean Vogel, and Sarah Lynn Carnell; grandchildren: Chloe Lynn Carnell and Kylie Rain Carnell; siblings: John Hoffman, Sue Oerter, Greg Hoffman, Janel Hoffman, Annie Swafford, Lisa Baldus, and James Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will gather to greet friends from 4:00 PM until a Celebration of Linda’s life at 6:00 PM in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest honoring her memory with a donation to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2211 E Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601. Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Vogel family.