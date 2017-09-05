Larry Jones

He was born in Seattle, Washington on March 2, 1948 to John Samuel and Anna Mae (Molitor) Jones. He graduated from Garfield High School in Seattle in 1966 and enjoyed a long, distinguished career in sales and advertising until his retirement in 2006. Larry celebrated 29 years of a loving marriage to his wife Shelley (Stiner) Jones.

Preceded in death by his beloved mother, father, and father-in-law.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; children Emily (Eric) Jones Van Woerden, Samantha Jones, and Trevor Jones; granddaughter Vesper Van Woerden; brother Gary Jones; and niece and nephew Karlyn and Steve. Larry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchild and was an avid cheerleader for their success in education, careers, and life. His love of the Lord translated to his love of life and people. Larry’s endless curiosity led to many diverse interests and talents, which he shared with an open and serving heart.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:00 am. All are invited to stay after for refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Catholic Outreach or Catholic Charities of East Tennessee.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423)547-0379, email@mtnempirecbs.com, is honored to serve the Jones family.