Janice S. Owens

She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong resident of Washington County she was the daughter to the late Sam & Ethel Ingram. Before her retirement, Janice worked as an Assistant Director with Mtn. View Baptist Daycare for over 20 years. Her true passion for life could be found on the stage at LampLight Theatre. She was a singer and actress for several shows.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Logan Owens, and sisters, Fran Smith and Ida Bell Cooper.

She leaves behind her best friend and loving husband of 27 years, Lenny Owens; her two sons, Hunter Owens and his wife, Chelsea, all of Johnson City, and Caleb Owens and his fiancée, Courtney Adams, Elizabethton; grandson, Hudsyn Owens; her special little girl, Olivia Phillips; sisters, Dorothy Jane Casteel, Ethel Holtsclaw, Kay Chesser, Susie Daniels and Joy Donnell; brothers, Butch Ingram, Bobby Ingram, Bill Ingram and Sammy Ingram; mother-in-law, Edna Jean Owens; sisters-in-law, Teresa Hensley and Melissa Price; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Avalon Hospice of Kingsport and Visiting Angels of Gray for the love and support given to Janice and to them during their time of need.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Janice’s Life at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 7, 2017 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services with Reverend Billy Wayne Arrington and Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating. Music will be under the direction of Ethel Holtsclaw and Jacob and Carmen Phillips. A committal and interment service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2017 at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville with Reverend Greg Wagner and Pastor Randy Hensley officiating. Active Pallbearers are her two sons, Hunter and Caleb Owens, Jacob Phillips, Tyler McMullins, Caleb Banks, Ian Wilson, Jacob Price and David Daniels. Honorary Pallbearers are her LampLight Theatre Family. Everyone wishing to attend should meet the family at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Owens family.