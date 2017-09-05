James Fredrick Jones

He was a native of Erwin TN, son of Donald and Virginia Jones, brother to 3 siblings. He married his high school sweet heart Dorris Higgins shortly after high school. Together, their journey sent them to various cities in the United States as well as Regensburg, Germany, as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was a safety engineer with Hercules in Radford, VA and New Brunswick, NJ until the birth of his second daughter. He then completed his career with Johnson & Johnson in Royston, Georgia. He excelled in all the aspects of his life. He loved to play golf and bowl with his wife. He enjoyed drawing and nature photography. He spent many days with an RC plane group, flying RC airplanes in Watkinsville, GA. There was nothing he couldn’t make. He had an extensive workroom and thoroughly enjoyed making things for the people he loved. He had two daughters, Gina G Powell & Mandy Leigh Jones and two grandsons, Kyle and Michael Powell. He spent many years researching genealogy with his wife Dorris Higgins Jones.

James F. Jones is survived by his daughter Gina G. Powell and son in law Timothy R. Powell of Bishop, GA; two grandsons: Kyle Powell of Macon, GA and Michael Powell of Milledgeville, GA; 3 sisters: Lily Ann Lingerfelt of Erwin, TN, Rebecca Jean Peake of Erwin, TN, June Marie Bogart of Erwin, TN; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Mandy Leigh Jones and his wife of 55 years, Dorris Higgins Jones.

Friends are welcome to join the family in sharing memories and remembering his life Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home, 1085 North Main Ave Erwin, TN 37650. Reverend Larry Wiley will officiate. Interment and a short service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th Street, Erwin, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Ga. 30604 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of James Fredrick Jones through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.