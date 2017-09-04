Sherman Lee Hyatt

Sherman was a longtime superintendent of grounds at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

He was a longtime employee at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.

Sherman served his country by serving in the U. S. Army.

He was of Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Selma Fagan Hyatt; a son, Mark Hyatt and a sister, Mildred Collins.

Survivors include: a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Melinda Hyatt of Gray; two daughters, Donna Hyatt and Deborah Hyatt Watkins both of Johnson City; a sister, Trula and her husband Manuel Hodge of Gray; ten grandchildren, Kimberly and Kevin Edwards, Shannon Currin, Stacey Watkins, Hunter Mann, Marcus Hyatt, Emilee, Elijah, Lyndsee and Laiken Hyatt; seven great grandchildren, Mackenzie Delfino, Racheal Calvert, Zakery and Kaylee Edwards, Hayden and Owen Currin and Charlie Mae Mann; a nephew, Johnny Anderson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel under the direction of Pastor Wayne Cole. A committal service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Sherman’s, military honors will be accorded by Boone Dam VFW. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:45 pm on Thursday.

