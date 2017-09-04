Robert T. Webster, Jr.

Mr. Webster was a Norton, Virginia native who had lived most of his life in Washington County, TN. He was a son of the late Ethel Stidham Webster and Robert T. Webster, Sr.

He was a proud U. S. Marine who served in the pacific theater during World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Mr. Webster was retired from employment as a Chemical Lab Analyst with Eastman Chemical Company.

He was a member of Princeton Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Webster was preceded in death by: his wife, Mildred Rowe Webster, brothers, William David and Samuel L. Webster; and sisters, Mildred Simmons and Evelyn Tunnell.

Survivors include: one daughter, Linda Webster Casserly, and her husband Dennis, Seabrook, TX; one son, Robert T. Webster III, Jonesborough; two brothers, James L. Webster, Jonesborough, and Clarence Gene Webster, Johnson City; one sister, Virginia Anderson, Toms River, NJ; four grandchildren, Chuck Dixon, League City, TX, Dyani Hurte, Sante Fe, TX, Hilary Edmisten, Jonesborough, and Daniel Webster, Jonesborough; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family of Robert Webster will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Friday at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. J. Andrew White officiating. Following the funeral service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to CITA-EDU, INC., 11363 SW 13 Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025.

