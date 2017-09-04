Mr. William Ernest Montgomery

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late George “Champ” Montgomery and Anna Mae Heaton Montgomery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Roscoe Montgomery. Ernest was a 1964 graduate of Elizabethton High School and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College. He retired from the Johnson City Medical Center and was of the Baptist faith.

Ernest was known to have a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved his tractor and the home place on Walnut Mountain. He is resting in peace “High on That Mountain.”

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife and help-mate of fifty years, Jean Briggs Montgomery of the home; one son, Scott Montgomery and wife, Shelia of Johnson City; one sister, Marie Moody of Blowing Rock, N.C. whose husband, Bob, passed away the same day as Ernest; one brother, Lynn Montgomery and wife, Betty of Elizabethton; one aunt, Vera Lowe and husband, Jim of Jonesborough; two uncles, Raymond Montgomery of Roan Mountain and Allen Heaton of Kings Mountain, N.C. Ernest also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

A service to celebrate Ernest’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Reverend Doug Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service on Wednesday or at the residence at other times.

The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service on Wednesday at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Bruce Pierce, Roger Pierce, Daryl Loyd, Bob Montgomery, Joe Carr, Walt Slagle, Carl Burrough and Clarence Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Culbertson, Claud Jones, Arch Robinson and Bill Reece.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Jonathan Bremer and staff as well as the ICU 2 Wing of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the loving care and compassion shown to Ernest and his family.

If Ernest could speak, he would say “Don’t send me any flowers, please give to some worthy cause.”

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Mr. Montgomery and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.