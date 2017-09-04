Mr. Wayne Bryant McNeil

Mr. McNeil was born in Washington County and the son of the late Ithel & Nelle Rector McNeil. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy Wayne “Tim” McNeil, grandson, Trevor Lynn Steven Cole, brother, Gordie McNeil, sister, Jackie McNeil, father-in-law, Carl Jay Rash, and his mother-in-law, Bernice Pratt Rash.

He was a member of Chestnut Grove Union Church.

Mr. McNeil graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. He was a retired farmer and also retired from Burlington/Klopman Mills after 35 years of service. His enjoyments of life were being with family, mowing his yard, riding motorcycles, going to church and singing for the Lord.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Ruby Rash McNeil; daughter, Tammy McNeil Cole (Randy); grandson, Austin Wayne Cole (fiancée Makala Miller); brother-in-law, Stacy Rash (Jean); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Candice, Ryan, and Jessica; nieces, Barbara Rose (Dewy) and Jan Curtis (Jim); great nephews and great nieces, Chuck (Cyndy), Caleb (Tiff), and Lyndsay (Michael); great-great niece, Caitelyn; and papaw’s girl, Danielle Cornett.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gaskin and Pastor Roy Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 10:30 am Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Highland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Makala Miller, Austin Cole, Dusty Wallace, Rusty Wallace, Trenton Doerr, Devin Jackson and Jerry Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Rhudy, Ben Rogers, Eddie Cornett, Doc Hunt, Stacy Rash, Orlis Francis, Deonee Ward, Chuck Rose, Jim Slagle, Jay Whaley and Denver Rash.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Chestnut Grove Union Church 367 Chestnut Grove Church Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

