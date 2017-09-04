Mr. Richard A. Shell

He was a son of the late Frederick “Bud” and Billie Bowers Shell and was born in Carter County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Worthington Shell and a brother, Joseph Shell.

Richard was a former X-ray Technician and a former Physical Therapist. He enjoyed reading and was of the Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include a brother, Steve Shell of the home; a niece, Jamie Shell of Knoxville, TN; two aunts, Ruth Ann Cullop and Patty Swift and husband, Ken, all of Elizabethton; and three cousins.

Private disposition will be conducted at a later date.

The family would like to send a special thank-you to Johnson City Medical Center Floor 5200 and the ICU Unit for the love and care given to Richard.

