Freddie Joel Burgner

He is also simply known as The Man, The Myth, The Legend, Freddie B.

Mr. Burgner is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Ott Broyles Burgner and Wilma Pauline Greer Burgner. His brother-in-law; Wayne Thompson. Ex-wife and good friend ; Judy Ann Reece Burgner and good friend, Leonard Dotson.

Mr. Burgner was retired from a lifetime of employment at the H.T. Hackney Company in Greeneville TN and Johnson City TN.

He was the most amazing dad and granddaddy to his daughters, grandchildren and grand-animals.

Mr. Burgner was born on December 6, 1940 and attended Ebenezer Methodist Church In Chuckey TN. as long as his health permitted. He was also in US Army Reserves.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law; Susan and Stacy Street of Elizabethton, Samantha and Jeff Prater of Telford. Two grandchildren; Anna Elisabeth Street and Nicholas Isaiah Street of Elizabthton. Sister ; Ruth Marie Burgner Thompson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Sue and Jimmy Greenway. Many nieces and nephews including; Dana and Joey Cronin, Katie and Will Cronin, Kelleye and Carl Malone, Sierra and Silas Malone, Joel and Megan Thompson, Samuel Thompson.

Special Thanks to the Staff at Broadmore Senior Living including; Denise, Debbie, Kelly, Heather, Rachel, Sierra, Junett, Samantha, Lori, Debra, Kisha, Rita, Suzanne, Connie, Lisa, Tammy, Gaye, Brittany, Larry and all the CNA’s that have provided care for Freddie B. Special thanks also to the staff of Amedysis Hospice Care, especially Vanessa Flethcer who was by his side daily.

The family will receive friends Sunday September 10,2017 1-3 PM at Jeffers Afton Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM with the Rev. Kenneth Jordan officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Vale CP Church Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Jeff Prater, Joel Thompson, Stacy Street, Joey Cronin, and Carl Malone. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends, business associates from H.T. Hackney, and members of the Church. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pat Summit foundation at patsummitt.org

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com