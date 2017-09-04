JOHNSON CITY - James H. Holton, Johnson City, formerly of Erwin, died Saturday, September 2, 2017, at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

James was born February 21, 1931, in Switchback, West Virginia, to the late Ralph Franklin and Mae Stoots Holton.

He was a decorated Korean War Combat Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corp, having been awarded multiple commendations, including a Purple Heart for combat wounds received on May 9, 1952.

James was a longtime Medical Technologist, retiring from Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

He formerly attended Tennessee Tech and ETSU.

James was a member of Discover Life Assembly of God Church, and was active in several organizations throughout his life. He was a Life Member of the D.A.V., Life Member of the Purple Heart Association, Life Member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Past President of the Erwin Y’s Mens Club, Past President of the Unicoi County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, and a former Cub Scout Den Leader.

He enjoyed watching boxing and college football, spending time with his family, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. James also loved the United States Marine Corp (Semper Fi) and his country.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gordon and Carl Holton, and his step-mother, Florence Holton.

James is survived by the love of his life and wife of fifty-three years, Frances Ayers Holton; his three children, daughter, Colleen & husband Johnny Padgett, daughter, Sherry & husband John Brandon, son, Franklin & wife Susan Holton, all of Gray. He was the proud grandfather (Papoo) of Joshua Padgett (his buddy), Austin Padgett, Bryson Brandon, Riley Brandon, Ethan Holton, Addison Holton, Jeffrey Barber, and great-granddaughter, Harriet Barber; several nieces and nephews; sisters & brothers-in-law.

The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Fontanez, officiating. Special music will be provided by T.R. Dunn.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 10:00 A.M., in Roselawn Memory Gardens, with military honors being accorded by the USMC Funeral Detail and members of the Carter County Honor Guard. James’s son, sons-in-law and grandsons will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Chandler, James Ayers, Jimmie Simerly and Jim Simerly. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 A.M. Wednesday to proceed to the cemetery.

In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Discover Life Assembly of God Church, 408 E. Mountain View Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Holton family. (928-6111)