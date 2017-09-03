Eric was a longtime resident of Johnson City and a son of Kathy Starner, Donald Starner, and his wife, Janice.

Eric faced more obstacles than most people ever do, however, his faith, perseverance, and determination saw him through. He is leaving a legacy that will never be forgotten.

He will be forever remembered for his enthusiasm and love of sports. His knowledge and will to win surpassed and surprised many coaches. He spent many years as an unofficial assistant coach at ETSU’s basketball program alongside of Murry Bartow.

He deeply loved his family and he was special to all who loved him. He will be greatly missed by so many and will never be forgotten.

Eric was preceded in death by one brother, Derek Alan Starner.

In addition to his parents survivors include one sister, Traci Fisher and her husband Robby, and uncle Ron Starner and aunt Sharon Starner.

His memory will be treasured by his special friends: Murry Bartow, Brian and Cindy Christian, Kent and Jennifer McCowan, Dr. Thur de Koos, Jimmy Starner, Mike Rhoton, the love of his life Ashley Ward, and to the staff of NHC for their love and care for Eric over the years. The family extends a special thank you to each of these individuals and to the many others who have touched Eric’s life in some special way.

The family of Mr. Eric Starner will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Grace Fellowship Church. The celebration of life will follow at 7 PM with Pastors Tom Oyler and Larry Nees officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Fellowship Church Benevolence Fund, 2314 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Starner family via www.morrisbaker.com.

