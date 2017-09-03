Carl B. Ogle

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jo Henry.

Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed UT football, working outdoors, fishing, and was very proud of the roses he grew. He was a charter member of Clark Street Baptist Church where he was very active and, throughout the years, served as a Deacon, was a Sunday school teacher, was a member of the choir, and chaired several committees. In 1991 he retired as Vice President and branch manager from Ingersoll Rand and turned his life over to his family, taking care of them.

Those left to cherish Carl’s memory include his wife of 66 years, Leona, his daughter, Linda Carson, and several nieces and nephews

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Paul Brown and his nurse, Christy, and the nurses on the second floor of the JCMC, especially Tasha and Rebecca, for their care.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 1:00PM at Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. James Cambron officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Carl’s name to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite 6, PMB 321 Johnson City, TN 37604, (800) 257-6941 ext. 2206, www.heart.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Ogle family.