Barbara A Hunter

A native of Banner Elk, NC, she was a daughter of the late Frank Winters and Nellie Norman Freeman, but considered the late Ray Freeman to be her father. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Keith Turbyfill.

Barbara, or “My Little Puppy” as her husband called her, graduated from Cranberry High School and was employed by ITT in Johnson City, TN before moving to Fort Walton Beach, FL. It was there that she met the love of her life and married Eugene S. Hunter twenty-seven years ago. Barbara worked with Gene at Dr. Benz, Inc. which he owned and operated. After retiring in 2010, she moved back to Johnson City where she was a member of University Parkway Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, Gene, those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include: stepsons Corey Hunter of Florida and Jeff Hunter of South Carolina; grandchildren Audrey Burton of Georgia and Patrick Burton of Boone, NC; and several cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain States Health Alliance Hospice Care and her special nurse, Ruby as well as her caretakers: Judy Aldridge, Alisha Knapp, Teresa Davis, Mary Cate, Becky Dalton, and Amy Leonard.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:00 am at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN with Rev James Harrison and Rev Scott Thompson speaking.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s memory to Mountain States Health Alliance Hospice Care, 509 Med Tech Pkwy., Ste. 200, Johnson City, TN, 423-431-6146.

Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hunter family.