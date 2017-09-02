Mrs. Stanton was a longtime resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Vera Hughes Wilson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stanton was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Arthur Stanton; one son, Larry Stanton; Two sisters, Regina DeGrange and Jackie Shamrock; one brother, Jack Wilson.

Survivors include, one son, Ronald Stanton; one daughter, Dixie Stanton; and one granddaughter, Rhonda Aburomi.

The family of Mrs. Jane Stanton will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Oak Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6 PM with Reverend Mike Richards officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 AM Wednesday, at Washington County Memorial Garden.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Stanton family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is Serving the Stanton Family. (423) 282-1521