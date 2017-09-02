Mrs. Dolene (Keefauver) Barnes

Mrs. Barnes was born in Washington County on October 22, 1934 to the late William H. and Willie Rose Martin Keefauver. She graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1952. In November 1955, she married the love of her life, John T. Barnes and they made a life together in the Conklin community raising three children and being blessed with 51 years of marriage until Mr. Barnes’ death on January 31, 2007.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Florence Woodruff and three brothers, Bobby Lee Keefauver, Billy Jack Keefauver, and twin brother, Donald Douglas Keefauver.

Mrs. Barnes was a Homemaker and lived life each day to its fullest. She loved spending quality time with her family, watching fastpitch softball, UT girls’ basketball and the Atlanta Braves. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and most of all her family’s “Cinderella,” as she was lovingly known. Mrs. Barnes was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and attended Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Teresa Waddle (Robert) of Telford; son, Donald Barnes and daughter, Brenda Pearson both of Johnson City; grandchildren, Thomas Barnes (Victoria) of Midlothian, VA, Brandy Matthews (David) of Telford, Hunter Waddle (Kristin) of Telford, and Brooke Pearson of Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Brooklyn Barnes, Barrett Waddle, and Orianna Schneider.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Dillow -Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and Pastor Linda Rozar officiating. Music will be provided by Natalie Waddle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the service and at other times at the home of her daughter Teresa Waddle. A private graveside service will be held.

Pallbearers will be Robby Waddle, Hunter Waddle, Thomas Barnes, Dave Matthews, Toby Waddle, and Andy Presley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hudson Barnes and Barrett Waddle.

The family would like to express a heartfelt and sincere thanks to the amazing staff of Amedisys Hospice and her caregiver Wanda Carder for the exceptional care, love, kindness, compassion and support shown during this difficult time. You went beyond what anyone could ever ask.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Jackson Park Church of the Brethren Land Fund in c/o Jane Collins, 100 Oak Grove Ave. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Barnes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821