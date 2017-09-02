Mr. James Warren, Jr.

Mr. Warren was born in Carter County the son of the late James E. Warren Sr. and Wilhelmina L. Hagard Warren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister.

James was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked in sales for AAA signs and Snyder’s signs.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Warren; Jonesborough, daughters Lorie McCorkle (Jeff), Jonesborough, Cyndi Bass (Kelly Steven), Texas, and Michelle Hansard (Joel), Knoxville, five grandchildren, Caleb, Emily, Shona, Sophie, and Lyla, and one great grandchild Laynee, two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services for Mr. Warren will be held Monday, Sept 4, 2017 at 7 pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with his nephew Pastor Robert Warren officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 till 7 pm Monday prior to the service. Interment services will be Tuesday, Sept 5, 2017 at 3 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

