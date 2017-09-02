Mr. Henry Campbell

Mr. Campbell was the son of the late Henry Blaine Campbell, Sr. and Sarah Rebecca Northern Campbell and was born in Carter County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lisa Campbell and a step-son, Greg Pritchard.

Henry was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandad and papaw. He loved to hunt in Pennsylvania with his nephews and his brother-in-law. He was a contractor and he built homes throughout Carter County, Elizabethton and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Campbell was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of East Side Freewill Baptist Church where he had been a Sunday School Teacher for Children’s Church and a trustee. He also helped in the building of the church auditorium and re-modeling the fellowship hall. He loved camping.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carolyn Pritchard Campbell, of the home; three children, Kathy Taylor (Dwayne); Christina Campbell, Virginia Ledford and a step-son, Brian Pritchard; grandchildren, Steffanni Hemming (Justin,) Jacob Taylor, (Kristen,) Cory Taylor, Jacob Pritchard, Lauren Pansock, Abbey Pansock and Karson Ledford; great-grandchildren, Bella Taylor, Seth Taylor, Carly Taylor, Ellie Taylor and Caden Bryant.

A service to honor the life of Henry Campbell will be conducted on Monday, September 4, 2017, at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Justin Deaton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Kayla Marley. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday prior to the service and at the home at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 1:30 PM in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Chuck Nelson, Maurice Shell, Joe Williams, David Russell, Brian Pritchard and Wayne Tolley. Honorary pallbearers will be George Greer, Joe Gray and his church family of East Side Freewill Baptist Church. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 12:45 PM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the East Side Freewill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Mr. Campbell and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232m, obituary line 423-543-4917.