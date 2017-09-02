Martha S. Herting

Martha was born on Oct. 12, 1929, in Westminster, Maryland to the late Miriam Blettner Schaeffer and Carl Lawyer Schaeffer. Spending her entire childhood in Maryland, she graduated from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) with a BA in Piano Performance and then from University of Wisconsin with an MA in music. On Aug. 30, 1952, she married the love of her life, David C. Herting, and spent 32 years in the Rochester NY area before moving to Tennessee in 1986.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Louise, and two brothers, Richard Schaeffer and Phillip Schaeffer. She will be greatly missed by: her husband of 65 years; her four sons, David A. Herting (Carolyn), Kenneth Herting (Hope), Philip Herting (Connie) and Carl Herting (Judy); 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Martha loved her church and served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, Cover Girl Quilter, Altar Guild member and on the Property Committee. She volunteered with Boy Scouts, Carter County Literacy, Habitat for Humanity and Family Promise. She was a dedicated braillist certified by the National Library of Congress and spent many hours teaching others as well. Above all, she dwells in the hearts of her family as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN . Pastor Jim Nipper and Pastor Ed Myers will officiate. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Martha’s name be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Herting family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Herting family. (423) 282-1521