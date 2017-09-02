John King Weems

John is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Linda; two sons, Ken & wife Colleen (Carr) of Kingsport and John B. & wife Sherry (Li) of San Diego CA; the three great joys of his life, his grandchildren Tradd & Quinn of Kingsport and Ian (due to be born Sept. 6) of San Diego; aunt Christine (King) Mitchell of Kingsport; numerous special cousins, extended family, and friends.

John was born May 19, 1952 in Greeneville to the late David Douglas Weems & Clydie King Weems. He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Jerome Weems. John was raised in the Cross Anchor community, and was a graduate of North Greene High School and ETSU (B.S., Criminal Justice & History). John was retired from the United States Army, having reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was notably awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to his country. John felt immense pride in having had his sons follow him as military officers, with Ken having served in the United States Army and John B. in the United States Navy. A life-long learner, John completed post-graduate coursework with the Army War College and enjoyed taking History classes each semester at ETSU. John was a Freemason and Shriner, a member of Amelia Lodge #47 of Fernandina Beach FL and Morocco Shrine of Jacksonville FL. He was of the Christian faith.

Following retirement, John explored many personal interests including time spent as a Park Ranger with the National Park Service, as a real estate agent and broker, and as a grower of iris. John was a past president of the Greeneville Iris Society and loved spending time in his beautiful iris beds and flower gardens. His love of activity led to a renewed passion for racquetball in recent months, and he always looked forward to spending afternoons with his racquetball group at ETSU.

Those that knew John know he embodied a life well-lived. With this in mind, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the coming weeks, as family and friends will be invited to remember John in the way he lived: full of laughter, tales, and vivacity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Park Service, or an addition can be made to your garden in memory of John. The family of John King Weems is grateful to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center ICU (2600), who showed extraordinary compassionate care during his brief illness.