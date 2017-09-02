Jackie Staten

She was a native of Carter County and daughter of the late John W. and Mamie Garland Shirley.

Jackie was very loving and caring, always placing others before herself. She loved her family but most of all she loved the Lord. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Jackie worked as a Data Processor first at ET & WNC and then retiring from ETSU. She enjoyed visiting shut ins, helping others, and working crossword puzzles when she had time to relax. Jackie mostly liked being with her family, reading her Bible and going to church.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Staten, brothers: John Jr., Ed, Bill, and Ralph Shirley; brothers-in-law: Boyd Tipton, Bill Staten, Ted Staten; father-in-law, Edgar Staten, and sister-in-law Barbara Shirley.

Those left to cherish Jackie’s memory include her children: Alan Staten and his wife Melody, Jane Ann Poarch; grandchildren: Jonathan and Christopher Poarch, Trevor Staten and his wife Hayley, Belinda Phifer and her husband Bennett; great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Felix Staten, Robbie Phifer; sisters Betty Tipton, Nancy Wright and her husband Lester Wright, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marie Shirley, Charles Staten and his wife Rita, David Staten, and Betty Staten, Emily Shirley; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be sent to Central Baptist Church 300 North Roan Street Johnson City TN 37601.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Monday, September 4, 2017 from 4:00 pm until a Celebration of Jackie’s Life at 6:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Dr. Ron Murray and Dr. Tommy Hood officiating. A Graveside and Committal service will be held at 10:45 am on Tuesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Trevor Staten, Bennett Phifer, Jonathan Poarch, Christopher Poarch, Charles Staten, and David Staten. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:40 am.

Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Staten family.