Dr. Rosalee Jean Seymour

Roz or Dr. Roz, as she was known to her students, was born on August 7,1938, in Tupper Lake, New York in the Adirondack Mountains close to the Canadian border.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, James and Ann Seymour and her sister Rhonda Boisey. Those left to cherish her memory are: best friend, Amy Kaplan and Amy's sons and grandchildren, Jeff, Jon, Troy, Alia and Abigail Kaplan; her nieces, Debbie and Theresa; her nephews, Jimmy and John; her great niece and godchild, Samantha Dickerson and Samantha's son Wesiey; her cousins, John Barrett and Mary Harvey; her St. Mary's family; and many good friends.

A "Cradle Catholic", Roz was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church since moving to Tennessee. She sang in both the regular and Journey choir and attended Mass daily for many years, leading the congregation in sung prayer. She took voice lessons for many years from her friend, Charlotte Anderson. An avid gardener, she was a Master Gardener in Delaware and started the Community Garden and Garden Club at St. Mary's and spent many hours maintaining the memorial herb Garden. Roz proudly served in the active military in the Air Force as a Corpsman, and in the Air Force reserve as a Captain in the Nurse Corps.

She was dedicated to the education of her self and others. She earned a Diploma in Nursing at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Chester College in Chester, PA, a Bachelor’s degree in Public School Administration from Westchester State University, and a Doctorate degree in Educational Administration from the University of Delaware. She specialized in psychiatry and practiced as a psych nurse and as an inspiring nurse educator. In recent years, she expanded her specialization to include nursing informatics and was certified in the field.

Roz taught nursing for over 40 years at several universities in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and served as the Executive Director of the Board of Nursing in Delaware in the early 90’s. Prior to her retirement from East Tennessee State University, she taught in the College of Nursing for 14 years making many friends across the faculty and with students. Dr. Roz Seymour was a dedicated leader in the field of nursing and nursing education for over 40 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City at 10 am Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The inurnment service will follow at 11:30 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors. Friends and family are invited to join together at St. Mary's after the service at the cemetery for lunch.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Rosalee Jean Seymour to St Mary's Catholic Church, 2211 East Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Seymour family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Seymour family. (423) 282-1521